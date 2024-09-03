MLW One-Shot Tickets Now on Sale for December

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that tickets are now on sale for MLW One-Shot in New York City. The event will be held on Thursday, December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW ONE-SHOT in NYC tickets now on sale for Dec 5 return

Major League Wrestling is returning to New York City Thursday, December 5 live for MLW: ONE-SHOT from the Melrose Ballroom and fans can now purchase their tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

One Chance. One Night. One-Shot.

The highly acclaimed MLW concept show returns this December and promises to be unlike the usual MLW event. More details will be revealed soon.

Tickets are now on sale at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com. Scheduled to appear:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima

Matt Riddle

MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

KENTA

AKIRA

CONTRA UNIT

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

BRG

Bobby Fish

The Andersons

Delmi Exo

AND MORE!

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets!

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.