wrestling / News
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
October 27, 2022 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets.
MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream
Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV
Never before seen director’s cut of MLW’s 2017 return. Stream One-Shot for FREE!!
Available NOW on Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Apple and all major streaming devices: stream for free
Card:
Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland
MVP vs. Sami Callihan
Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb
MJF vs. JImmy “Wheeler” Yuta
Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett
Darbin Allin vs. Jason Cade
TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone
Plus more!
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking, Calls Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms of Matches ‘Hypocritical’
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002