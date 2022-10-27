MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming

Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets.

MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream

Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV

Never before seen director’s cut of MLW’s 2017 return. Stream One-Shot for FREE!!

Available NOW on Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Apple and all major streaming devices: stream for free

Card:

Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb

MJF vs. JImmy “Wheeler” Yuta

Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett

Darbin Allin vs. Jason Cade

TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone

Plus more!