wrestling / News

MLW News: Opera Cup Concludes on This Week’s Fusion, New Mads Krugger T-Shirt

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2020 Opera Cup

– MLW will be concluding the 2020 Opera Cup on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV, will see Low Ki battle Tom Lawlor in the finals of the 2020 tournament.

– MLW has released a new Mads Krugger T-Shirt that you can check out here. As noted earlier, Krugger is challenging Alex Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum on January 6th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mads Krugger, MLW, MLW Opera Cup, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading