MLW News: Opera Cup Concludes on This Week’s Fusion, New Mads Krugger T-Shirt
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW will be concluding the 2020 Opera Cup on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV, will see Low Ki battle Tom Lawlor in the finals of the 2020 tournament.
– MLW has released a new Mads Krugger T-Shirt that you can check out here. As noted earlier, Krugger is challenging Alex Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum on January 6th.
