MLW Opera Cup Finals, Openweight Title Match Announced For Future Episodes
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has announced the date of the 2021 Opera Cup finals as well as the crowning of a new Openweight Champion. On Wednesday’s War Chamber special, it was announced that next week will see the Openweight Championship Ladder Match between Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Kane, and a mystery opponent.
In addition two weeks from now will see the Opera Cup finals of TJP vs. Davey Richards. The company will then hold its December tapings in Mexico and return to Dallas on January 21st.
