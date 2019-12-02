wrestling / News
MLW Opera Cup Happening This Thursday, Updated Card
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
MLW will hold the Opera Cup on Thursday from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, with matches taped for MLW Fusion. Here’s the updated card:
*CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu & Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch vs. Strong Hearts’ CIMA & El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie.
*Opera Cup Round One: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani.
*Opera Cup Round One:MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone.
*Opera Cup Round One: Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday.
*Opera Cup Round One: TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Opera Cup Semi-Finals and Finals.
*Prince of Darkness Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner.
*Also appearing are Salina de la Renta, MLW Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Injustice’s Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver and more.
