MLW Opera Cup Happening This Thursday, Updated Card

MLW will hold the Opera Cup on Thursday from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, with matches taped for MLW Fusion. Here’s the updated card:

*CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu & Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch vs. Strong Hearts’ CIMA & El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie.

*Opera Cup Round One: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani.

*Opera Cup Round One:MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone.

*Opera Cup Round One: Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday.

*Opera Cup Round One: TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Opera Cup Semi-Finals and Finals.

*Prince of Darkness Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner.

*Konnan returns to MLW.

*Also appearing are Salina de la Renta, MLW Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Injustice’s Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver and more.