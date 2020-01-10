wrestling / News
MLW Opera Cup Semi-Finals To Air On beIN Sport
– BeIN Sport issued the following press release.
MLW FUSION TO FEATURE OPERA CUP: THE SEMI-FINALS PART 2 ON JANUARY 11th ONLY ON beIN SPORTS
MLW FUSION FEATURING OPERA CUP: THE SEMI-FINALS PART 1 AIRS JANUARY 13th ON beIN SPORTS EN ESPAÑOL
WHAT: Major League Wrestling: FUSION continues on beIN SPORTS this Saturday, January 11th featuring Opera Cup: The Semi-Finals Part 2. Brian Pillman Jr. of the Hart Foundation looks to advance to the historic Opera Cup Finals. The Von Erichs defend the World Tag Team Titles against Tom Lawlor’s hired guns. Also scheduled to appear: The Dynasty, Filthy Tom Lawlor, and more.
The action continues on beIN SPORTS en Español on Monday, January 13th. Timothy Thatcher wrestles Brian Pillman Jr in Opera Cup: The Semi-Finals Part 1. Also making an appearance, the Von Erich Boys who will look to defend their World Tag Team Titles against the Spirit Squad.
WHERE: Watch “MLW Fusion: Opera Cup: The Semi-Finals Part 2” this Saturday, January 11th starting at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PST only on beIN SPORTS.
Watch “MLW Fusion: Opera Cup: The Semi-Finals Part 1” on Monday, January 13th, starting at 12:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM PST on beIN SPORTS En Español.
