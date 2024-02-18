wrestling / News

Various News: Main Event Set for MLW Burning Crush, Latest WWE 2K24 Reveals, TNA Impact Highlights

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse, MLW Burning Crush Image Credit: MLW

PWInsider reports that the main event of tonight’s MLW Burning Crush will be Jacob Fatu vs. Krule in a Baklei Brawl. The special streams on BeIn Sport and MLW’s YouTube channel.

– 2K Games has revealed first looks at The Rock and Teddy Long in WWE 2K24.

– Here are highlights from last Thursday’s TNA Impact.

