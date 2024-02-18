wrestling / News
Various News: Main Event Set for MLW Burning Crush, Latest WWE 2K24 Reveals, TNA Impact Highlights
– PWInsider reports that the main event of tonight’s MLW Burning Crush will be Jacob Fatu vs. Krule in a Baklei Brawl. The special streams on BeIn Sport and MLW’s YouTube channel.
– 2K Games has revealed first looks at The Rock and Teddy Long in WWE 2K24.
Smell what @TheRock is cookin’…🪨👨🍳 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YyztvgWlwu
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 17, 2024
Who's ready for #SmackDown tonight, playas?! #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/QTV2dz5D7k
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 17, 2024
– Here are highlights from last Thursday’s TNA Impact.
