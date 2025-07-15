MLW Reveals First Panini Instant Cards: Matt Riddle, Shotzi Blackheart, More

MLW has provided the first look at their new Panini Instant cards featuring Matt Riddle, Shotzi Blackheart, The Skyscrapers and more. The promotion announced the first look at the cards on Monday, and you can check some of them out below.

The cards are available here and the full announcement is below:

Panini Instant Cards Featuring Matt Riddle, Shotzi & Others Available Now

Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Panini America are proud to unveil the launch of the first-ever MLW Panini Instant cards, capturing unforgettable moments from MLW: Summer of the Beasts. This marks the beginning of a groundbreaking new chapter in the world of trading cards and the first product line to be released as part of the newly announced MLW–Panini partnership.

Available now for a limited time only, these ultra-collectible cards immortalize iconic highlights and jaw-dropping action from Summer of the Beasts, offering fans a chance to own a piece of MLW history as it happens.

Shop the official Panini MLW collection here:

https://www.paniniamerica.net/panini-instant/mlw/2025-mlw.html

MLW Instant Card Lineup: Summer of the Beasts

Panini’s launch includes the following limited edition cards:

* Matt Riddle

Captures the essence of Riddle’s Summer of the Beasts title defense against KENTA. Offered in Base (also available in 5‑packs), Lightning (/5), and the exclusive Magma 1/1. (Buy)

Donovan Dijak & Bishop Dyer

A skyscraping tag-team Moment: forces of power and strategy. Available in Base, Lightning (/5), and the ultra-rare Magma 1/1 editions. First drop commemorating their title victory. (Buy)

Shotzi

Shotzi’s arrival is captured in this card—along with her bold persona. Offered in three variants: Base, Lightning (/5), Magma 1/1. (Buy)

Kushida

Showcases Kushida’s technical prowess and intensity. Available as Base, Lightning (/5), and the one-of-a-kind Magma 1/1. (Buy)

Brock Anderson

The rising star captured in action. Includes Base, Lightning (/5), and Magma 1/1 tiers—perfect for fans of Anderson’s breakout run. (Buy)

Yuki Kamifuku

MLW’s international showcase: a highlight moment featuring Kamifuku’s athleticism. Comes in Base, Lightning (/5), and Magma 1/1. (Buy)

Ultimo Guerrero

A legendary moment from the lucha icon and MLW National Openweight Champion. Fans can choose from Base, Lightning (/5), or Magma 1/1. (Buy)

Each card is only during a short release window. Once the clock runs out, they’re gone forever.

Collectors can now grab exclusive cards featuring top MLW wrestlers and unforgettable Summer of the Beasts moments — with more drops expected after every major MLW event.

These MLW Instants are just the beginning. Fans can expect more exciting product lines later this year, including new MLW cards arriving at retailers nationwide like Walmart and Target, as well as at local hobby shops and Panini’s official website.

This is your chance to start at the beginning — collect the first wave of official MLW Panini Instant cards and own history in the making.