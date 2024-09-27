wrestling / News
MLW Pit-Fighters Results: Matt Riddle Battles Tom Lawlor
Major League Wrestling aired their event MLW Pit-Fighters last night, which was taped at Center Stage in Atlanta. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Bobby Fish def. Kevin Knight. The Rogue Horsemen then attack Knight, but Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas save.
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title – Taekwondo Rules: Janai Kai (c) def. Delmi Exo by referee’s decision
* MLW announced that Satoshi Kojima was cleared after taking a fireball to the face
* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice (w/ Bill Alfonso) def. Jesus Rodriguez. Bad Dude Tito attacked Justice after the match.
* Brazilian Jiu-jitsu vs. Boxing Match: Danny Stratos vs. Randall Royce went to a no contest when Donovan Dijak attacked both men.
* Paul Walter Hauser gave a warning to JBL
* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane def. Brett Ryan Gosselin. The Rogue Horsemen then attacked Kane.
* Taipei Taped Fist Death Match: Ikuro Kwon def. AKIRA
* Vale Tudo Rules: Matt Riddle def. Tom Lawlor by referee’s decision. Ernest Miller was a special judge. After the match, MSL fired Lawlor and Dijak attacked.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Lex Luger Was ‘Nowhere Near’ Hulk Hogan, Had High Expectations For Him
- Paul Heyman Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Shane To Stab Him During Creative Dispute
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV