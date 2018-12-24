Various News: MLW Looking to Start Women’s Division, Stardom Wants to Remain Separate From NJPW, and Ian Riccaboni Shares Christmas Poem

– Major League Wrestling founder Court Bauer commented on Twitter about future plans for a women’s division in MLW. You can check out his thoughts on the matter below.

He wrote, “It’s very important part of the next phase to me. Just saw the first wave of designs for a women’s title… but before we can talk about that I want to hear from everyone who we should be looking at for the division.”

– After the Stardom wrestling promotion announced an event during WrestleMania Week in New York City, a fan on Twitter suggested Stardom being integrated into NJPW. The Stardom Twitter account then posted the following response:

We like being our own company. Women’s wrestling! — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2018

– ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni shared a Christmas poem earlier today on Twitter. You can check out the poetry he shared below: