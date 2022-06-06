MLW Postpones Next Month’s Chicago Show

MLW will not be returning to Chicago as expected in July, announcing that they’ve postponed the event. MLW announced on Sunday that their July 16th show in Chicago has been pushed out due to their 2022 schedule being “revamped.”

The full announcement reads:

July 16 Chicago event update

The arena and live event division is revamping the 2022 schedule. Expect some change-ups in the calendar… and surprises on the horizon as business is about to pick up on the television end of the league’s operations.

Unfortunately, Major League Wrestling’s July 16 card is no longer taking place in Chicago, due to these taping schedule changes.

Refunds have been issued via Eventbrite and also are available at all points of purchase. If you have a question, please email [email protected]

MLW would like to thank all of our fans that have purchased tickets for this event. MLW is working to re-schedule a fight card in Chicago in the near future.

MLW returns to New York City for the first time in 3 years June 23 for the Battle Riot IV and the enthusiasm is palpable.

Tickets are becoming scarce as this super card is tracking to sellout, just like the Battle Riot III did last year. Get your tickets before they’re gone at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.