MLW Postpones Philadelphia Event to April Due to Pandemic

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that the company is postponing the company’s scheduled event at the former ECW Arena, the 2300 Arena, which was previously set for December 5. The event is now being moved to Saturday, April 10 at the 2300 Arena.

The postponement was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the updated announcement from the promotion here:

Dec. 5 event rescheduled for April 10

Major League Wrestling today announced its December 5th event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena has been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for April 10 with all ticket holders guaranteed the same seat(s) and location.

The new date is Saturday April 10th at the 2300 Arena.

The health and welfare of all Major League Wrestling fans, athletes, crew and staff are our highest priority.

MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. With virus cases hitting all-time high numbers coupled with potential for tightening of public gathering restrictions, MLW has been advised to postpone this event.

We wish you all continued health during these trying times and look forward to seeing you back at the matches soon.

In the meantime, we invite you join us this Wednesday as MLW returns with all new episodes of MLW FUSION at 7pm ET. You can learn more on how and where to watch at: https://mlw.com/where-to-watch/.