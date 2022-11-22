MLW Posts Opening For Editor Of Video Packages

MLW is looking for a new edit for video packages for the company. The company posted an opening for a Video Package Editor, which you can see the full listing for below:

Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.

This is a paid position.

Editor works remotely.

Responsibilities:

Create dynamic graphic intense packages for MLW broadcasts

Work alongside the post-production team, assembly editor, supervising producer and production team

Strong storytelling and editing skills

Strong ability to make deadlines

Research video assets, b-roll and other content needed for use in video production

Qualifications:

2 years of video production experience minimum

Demonstrates ability to manage the creative process from concept to delivery in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Proficient in Adobe Premiere and After Effects (working with AE templates are mandatory)

Experience creating and editing short-form video content for TV and/or digital distribution

Willingness to work non-traditional hours

MLW product knowledge

Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds

Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly

NOTE: When applying, share link to reel in order to be considered for the position.