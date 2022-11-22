wrestling / News

MLW Posts Opening For Editor Of Video Packages

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Chris DeJoseph MLW Underground Image Credit: MLW

MLW is looking for a new edit for video packages for the company. The company posted an opening for a Video Package Editor, which you can see the full listing for below:

Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.

This is a paid position.

Editor works remotely.

Responsibilities:
Create dynamic graphic intense packages for MLW broadcasts
Work alongside the post-production team, assembly editor, supervising producer and production team
Strong storytelling and editing skills
Strong ability to make deadlines
Research video assets, b-roll and other content needed for use in video production

Qualifications:
2 years of video production experience minimum
Demonstrates ability to manage the creative process from concept to delivery in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
Proficient in Adobe Premiere and After Effects (working with AE templates are mandatory)
Experience creating and editing short-form video content for TV and/or digital distribution
Willingness to work non-traditional hours
MLW product knowledge
Thrives under pressure, in fast-paced environment with quick turn-arounds
Demonstrate ability to think creatively and very quickly
NOTE: When applying, share link to reel in order to be considered for the position.

