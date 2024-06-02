wrestling / News
MLW PPVs Moving To Youtube, Will Be Accessible Via Paid Membership
PWInsider reports that during tonight’s MLW Battle Riot VI, it was announced that the company’s PPVs are moving to Youtube. Fans will be able to watch the shows through a paid MLW membership. This would mean the end of the company’s partnership with TrillerTV. The next MLW PPVs include the following:
July 29: Blood & Thunder in Tampa, FL.
August 29: Summer of the Beasts in New York City.
September 14: Fightland in Atlanta.