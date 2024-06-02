wrestling / News

MLW PPVs Moving To Youtube, Will Be Accessible Via Paid Membership

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Chris DeJoseph MLW Underground Image Credit: MLW

PWInsider reports that during tonight’s MLW Battle Riot VI, it was announced that the company’s PPVs are moving to Youtube. Fans will be able to watch the shows through a paid MLW membership. This would mean the end of the company’s partnership with TrillerTV. The next MLW PPVs include the following:

July 29: Blood & Thunder in Tampa, FL.

August 29: Summer of the Beasts in New York City.

September 14: Fightland in Atlanta.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading