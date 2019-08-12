MLW Issues Press Release on ‘Strategic Alliance’ With Mexico’s The Crash Promotion

– As previously reported, MLW announced a “strategic alliance” with the Mexican promotion The Crash Lucha Libre. You can check out the full press release that MLW issued on the partnership below.

MLW and Mexico’s The Crash Lucha Libre form strategic alliance

NEW YORK & TIJUANA — Major League Wrestling and The Crash Lucha Libre today announced the formation of a strategic partnership between the two organizations.

Based out of Tijuana, Baja California in Mexico, The Crash is widely recognized as a destination to see premier luchadores and up-and-coming athletes showcased in some of the most spectacular high-flying encounters in the sport.

“This deal represents the dawn of a new era for lucha as the fastest growing promotion in Mexico teams with MLW to take lucha libre to America and beyond,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The opportunities are endless and include a talent exchange, content collaboration and some interesting projects you’ll learn about soon.”

“The Crash Lucha Libre extends its thanks to MLW for entering into this partnership,” said The Crash President Ignacio De La O. “With the main objective of promoting and preserving culture in sports, as well as promoting new values, this alliance certainty gives fans a lot to savor. With effort, dedication and teamwork we will get a favorable result, MLW and The Crash working hand in hand.”

The partnership between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.