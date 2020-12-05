MLW Previews Debut of Violence Is Forever for Next Week’s Fusion

– As previously reported, the team of Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini will make their debut next week on MLW Fusion. They will be known as the team of Violence Is Forever representing Team Filthy. You can check out the new preview announcement on that matchup below:

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku – collectively known as Violence is Forever will make their tag team debut this Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Team Filthy has set its eyes on collecting the Von Erichs’ World Tag Team Championship and they’re sending Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku for the coveted titles.

Collectively known as Violence is Forever, Ku joined Team Filthy over the summer after Garrini allegedly witnessed Ku’s “extraordinary performance” at an Inoki Jungle Fight tournament on the Amazon River.

Garrini knew instantly Ku would be a great addition to Tom Lawlor’s fight camp.

Both Ku and Garrini have been Lawlor’s training partners in Las Vegas as he readies for the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.

“The tag team division in MLW is STACKED,” said Court Bauer. “Von Erichs, CONTRA, Los Parks, Injustice, the Dynasty, TJP & Bu Ku Dao and now Violence is Forever? This is the most loaded our division has ever been.”

Will Violence is Forever make a statement and storm the tag team division?

With the Von Erichs defending their titles against CONTRA, will Violence is Forever be tempted to interfere in the championship bout?

Also scheduled:

•World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

•Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday – Semi-Finals of Opera Cup

