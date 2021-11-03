MLW Previews Tonight’s Fusion Alpha: Casket Match & Prize Fight Open Scheduled

– MLW released the following preview for tonight’s edition of Fusion Alpha:

Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open

Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel

Major League Wrestling returns tonight at 7pm ET with Fusion: ALPHA, streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channeland Saturdays on beIN Sports.

A Casket Match?

Caribbean Champion King Muertes in action!

Willow Nightingale and Zoey Sky vs. The Sea Stars

Alex Kane Prize Fight Open

The monstrous King Muertes is unleashed this week on Fusion: ALPHA, presented by newlawoffice.com!

Cesar Duran has signed the current Caribbean Champion to compete in singles competition, but details regarding his opponent remain scarce at this time.

Could this late match addition be some sort of power move against one of El Jefe’s detractors? What member of the MLW roster has drawn the ire of Cesar Duran and could be sacrificed to The Man of 1,000 Deaths this Wednesday night?! Tune into ALPHA and find out!

The future of the National Openweight Championship will be announced!

Tom Lawlor has an ultimatum for Cesar Duran???

The war of words between World Tag Team Champions Los Parks and 5150 turns violent!

Willow Nightingale returns from injury to team with Zoey Sky against the top ranked tandem of The Sea Stars. Can The Babe With The Power stay focused while her attacker Holidead still lurks in the shadows?

An exclusive update on Calvin Tankman’s 2021 Opera Cup status following The Heavyweight Hustle’s brutal assault at the hands of Alex Kane and King Mo last week.

PLUS: Alex Kane challenges the sports best to come and get this work in the Alex Kane Open Prize Fight Challenge! Does anyone have what it takes to collect Kane’s hefty cash prize and curb the momentum of The Suplex Assassin?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.