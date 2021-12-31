wrestling / News
MLW Profiles Jacob Fatu In Debut of Dec0ded Series
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has released the first episode of their Dec0ded series, looking at former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu. MLW released the video on Thursday, and you can check it out below:
