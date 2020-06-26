wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW Pulp Fusion Online: Mance Warner Prepares to Wrestle a Bear, More

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mance Warner MLW Pulp Fusion

This week’s MLW Pulp Fusion is online, featuring Mance Warner and more. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

Mance Warner readies to wrestle a bear and the unthinkable happens.

Konnan reveals something shocking about Salina de la Renta.

After receiving a message, Tom Lawlor works through some pain.

Low Ki gives his take on the King of the Knockout controversy. Is King Mo in Low Ki’s head?

Savio Vega has a special message for the disputed Caribbean Champion.

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has a message for his Hammerheads®!

Richard Holliday enjoys a golf outing in Westport.

Los Parks have a summer cookout!

Celebrating his 21st birthday, Jordan Oliver sets a goals.

New signee Calvin Tankman speaks for the first time!

