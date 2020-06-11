wrestling / News
Latest MLW Pulp Fusion Online: Mance Warner Looking For a Fight, More
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of MLW Pulp Fusion is online featuring Mance Warner, the Dynasty, Tom Lawlor and more. You can see the video below; the synopsis is as follows:
Ol Mancer is looking for a fight and you’ll be shocked when you hear who his next opponent is!
Richard Holliday introduces Alex Hammerstone to his new venture… and Hammer has a few suggestions.
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor struggles with home schooling?
Dan Lambert updates us on Low Ki’s issues with the Athletic Commission.
Injustice talks about the new era for the team and calls out CONTRA!
Plus more… just remember to stay at least 6 away from Gino!
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV