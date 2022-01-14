wrestling / News
MLW References Shane Strickland’s Old Character on MLW Azteca
January 13, 2022
MLW gave a shout-out to Shane Strickland, the former Isiah “Swerve” Scott, on this week’s MLW Azteca. Tonight’s episode saw Emilio Sparks and Richard Holliday rescue Alex Hammerstone and pass by a door that said “Killshot,” Strickland’s character in Lucha Underground.
Strickland was released from WWE back in November. No word on if this is a tease for him coming to MLW or if it was just a reference. Also seen was a door with Salina de la Renta’s name, who finished up with MLW back in May.
#MLWAzteca |
▶️ https://t.co/UhhO2YnYrS pic.twitter.com/b37PB04sdz
— MLW (@MLW) January 14, 2022
