MLW References Shane Strickland’s Old Character on MLW Azteca

MLW gave a shout-out to Shane Strickland, the former Isiah “Swerve” Scott, on this week’s MLW Azteca. Tonight’s episode saw Emilio Sparks and Richard Holliday rescue Alex Hammerstone and pass by a door that said “Killshot,” Strickland’s character in Lucha Underground.

Strickland was released from WWE back in November. No word on if this is a tease for him coming to MLW or if it was just a reference. Also seen was a door with Salina de la Renta’s name, who finished up with MLW back in May.