MLW ‘Reinstates’ Low Ki, Will Compete at This Week’s Taping

– MLW has announced that Low Ki’s (storyline) suspension has been lifted and he will return at the company’s taping this Thursday. Low Ki was “suspended indefinitely” and fined for striking one of MLW’s matchmakers. You can see the full announcement below, which includes the card for the taping at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando:

In breaking news, MLW officials have confirmed Low Ki’s suspension has been lifted effective immediately. Low Ki will return to the ring this Thursday at MLW’s June 7th stacked “5 Main Events in one night” themed card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

The June 7th card is a Major League Wrestling FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS with tickets starting at just $15. Tickets are available at http://www.mlwtickets.com now.

This spring, Low Ki was suspended indefinitely and hit with a substantial undisclosed fine after striking one of MLW’s matchmakers. This was the second assault on an MLW official in under 60 days following a near riot which resulted in Low Ki’s first fine of 2018.

Details surrounding Low Ki’s reinstatement remain unclear but MLW.com hopes to have more details shortly.

When reached for comment, Low Ki nor Black Friday Management declined to speak.

How did Low Ki get reinstated? What does Low Ki have planned for his return to Major League Wrestling? Find out LIVE in person this Thursday! [Buy tickets].

You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Matches signed thus far for MLW’s June 7th card include:

BOUNTY MATCH:

Shane Strickland vs. Brody King

TRIPLE THREAT TO CROWN THE WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS:

Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker)

BOILER ROOM BRAWL MATCH: Sami Callihan vs. MVP

Jake Hager (managed Colonel Parker) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Rich Swann vs. ACH

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. Maxwell J. Friedman

Fred Yehi vs. Sammy Guevara (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Simon Gotch Prize Fight

Other talent signed for June 7th thus far include:

Low Ki

Barrington Hughes

Kotto Brazil

Mike Parrow (managed by Colonel Robert Parker)

Rhett Giddins

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.