MLW Reportedly Set To Release Several People Soon

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is expected to release several people soon, as they are planning to change up the roster. It was noted that the promotion is currently relying more on CMLL talent, which they don’t have under contract.

