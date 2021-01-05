MLW Releases Cold Open Video for Kings of Colosseum

– MLW has released the cold open video for tomorrow’s Kings of Colosseum event. The show is set for January 6. It will be available MLW’s Roku channel, Fubo TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. You view the new opening video package below. Here’s the current lineup:

* Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush

* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

* Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: The Von Erichs vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

* An announcement from Salina de la Renta.