wrestling / News
MLW Releases Cold Open Video for Tonight’s Opera Cup Finals
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW released the cold open video for the 2020 Opera Cup Finals, which will be featured tonight on Fusion. You can check out the cold open video below. Tom Lawlor will face Low Ki in the finals of the tournament.
