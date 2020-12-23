wrestling / News

MLW Releases Cold Open Video for Tonight’s Opera Cup Finals

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Opera Cup Finals - Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor

– MLW released the cold open video for the 2020 Opera Cup Finals, which will be featured tonight on Fusion. You can check out the cold open video below. Tom Lawlor will face Low Ki in the finals of the tournament.

