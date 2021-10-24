wrestling / News

MLW Releases Full Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Match

October 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Hammerstone vs. Fatu

– MLW has released the full Title vs. Title match between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone at MLW Fightland 2021. The match took place earlier this month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. The full match video is available below:

