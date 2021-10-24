wrestling / News
MLW Releases Full Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Match
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
– MLW has released the full Title vs. Title match between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone at MLW Fightland 2021. The match took place earlier this month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. The full match video is available below:
