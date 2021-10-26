wrestling / News

MLW Releases Full Middleweight Championship Match From Fightland

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fightland

MLW has released the unedited Middleweight Championship match from their Fightland show that took place earlier this month. You can see the video below of the match, which saw Myron Reed defend the title against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis.

The match was one of two from the event that aired on MLW’s Fightland special on Vice TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Fightland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading