MLW Releases Full Middleweight Championship Match From Fightland
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has released the unedited Middleweight Championship match from their Fightland show that took place earlier this month. You can see the video below of the match, which saw Myron Reed defend the title against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis.
The match was one of two from the event that aired on MLW’s Fightland special on Vice TV.
