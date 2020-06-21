wrestling / News

MLW Releases Mark Adam Haggerty After Inappropriate Messages Surface

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
MLW and several other promotions have announced that they have released or will no longer be working with ring announcer Mark Adam Haggerty. Haggerty signed with MLW back in January.

The news comes after wrestler Sully Banger posted screenshots of Haggerty allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15 year old. Sully tweeted:

“Here are inappropriate exchanges between Mark Haggerty and a 15 year old child. The kid and their parents have consented to this being shared, but will remain anonymous. The kid has said they TOLD mark they were 15, and mentioned being a freshman in high school more than once.1/2”

“When confronted initially Mark stated that he blocked the individual the second he found out their age, but the kid was the one to block him after (so that was a lie). This is inappropriate, Mark is in a position of power and holds a very high status in this business.2/2”

