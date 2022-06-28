wrestling / News
MLW Releases Trailer For Their New Action Figure Line
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
MLW announced a new toy deal last week, and they have released the first trailer for their upcoming action figure line. The company posted a video to their Twitter account for their forthcoming line through Boss Fight Studio, which was announced last Friday.
You can see the trailer below:
MLW and @BossFightStudio are teaming up to bring you MLW action figures, accessories, rings and MORE! Watch the trailer and get a sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/FEoDkJ8WKq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 28, 2022
