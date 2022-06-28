wrestling / News

MLW Releases Trailer For Their New Action Figure Line

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling Image Credit: MLW

MLW announced a new toy deal last week, and they have released the first trailer for their upcoming action figure line. The company posted a video to their Twitter account for their forthcoming line through Boss Fight Studio, which was announced last Friday.

You can see the trailer below:

