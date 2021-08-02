wrestling / News

MLW Releases Trailer For Fusion: Alpha Miniseries

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
MLW Fusion Alpha 2

As previously noted, MLW announced Fusion: Alpha, a new miniseries, during its recent MLW Battle Riot show. The series will debut later this month and serve as a prelude to the fall season of MLW programming and feature “exclusive marquee championship fights, first-time ever encounters, shadowy agendas, and new arrivals.”

The company has since releases a trailer for Fusion: Alpha, and you can watch that below.

