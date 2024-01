MLW Reload Livestream Now Online

The livestream for MLW Reload is now available online, featuring Sami Callihan, Matt Riddle, Satoshi Kojima and more. The lineup includes:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan

* Matt Riddle & Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop

* Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James

* Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto

* Ichiban vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi