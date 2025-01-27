wrestling / News

MLW Reloaded Results 1.25.25: Mistico Defends Middleweight Title, More

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Reloaded Image Credit: MLW

MLW Reloaded aired on Saturday night with Mistico battling Bárbaro Cavernario and more. You can see the full results from the show per Cagematch.net, along with the full video:

* Neon def. Virus

* Shigeo Okumura def. Dark Panther

* Bobby Fish def. Ariel Dominguez

* The Andersons def. Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser

* Persephone def. Alejandra Quintallia

* Tom Lawlor def. Minoru Suzuki

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Mistico def. Bárbaro Cavernario

