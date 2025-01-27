wrestling / News
MLW Reloaded Results 1.25.25: Mistico Defends Middleweight Title, More
January 26, 2025 | Posted by
MLW Reloaded aired on Saturday night with Mistico battling Bárbaro Cavernario and more. You can see the full results from the show per Cagematch.net, along with the full video:
* Neon def. Virus
* Shigeo Okumura def. Dark Panther
* Bobby Fish def. Ariel Dominguez
* The Andersons def. Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser
* Persephone def. Alejandra Quintallia
* Tom Lawlor def. Minoru Suzuki
* MLW World Middleweight Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Mistico def. Bárbaro Cavernario