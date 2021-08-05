wrestling / News
MLW Reportedly Closes Deal With Streaming Service
August 4, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has reportedly signed a deal with a streaming service. PWInsider reports that the company has closed the deal, and an official announcement will come close to the end of the summer.
According to sources, the deal is a “big one” for MLW. This deal is why MLW has been removing episodes of Fusion from their YouTube channel, as the episodes will be exclusively available on YouTube. As was reported earlier today, MLW is said to have signed a deal for an Azteca Underground show.
