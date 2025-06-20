MLW Reportedly Done With Releases For Now

MLW released a few of talent in recent days, and a new report says that the cuts are now complete. As previously reported, the trio of Delmi Exo, Akira, and Brett Ryan Gosselin announced in the last week that they had exited the company and are now free agents.

Fightful Select reports that the releases are now done and that all the stars took the news of their releases well. It is also noted that Akira saw his release coming and wasn’t expecting to return; he was open to leaving and is looking to sign on board with another company.

Exo signed with MLW in September of 2021 and had two reigns as the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship during her time there. Akira is a former Middleweight and Tag Team Champion with the company and had been there since 2023, while BRG was part of the Rogue Horsemen and signed with MLW last December.