MLW Reportedly Forms Working Relationship With Pro Wrestling NOAH
July 25, 2019
– MLW is allying with Pro Wrestling NOAH, forming a working relationship with the Japanese promotion. PWInsider has confirmed that agreement is set, with the relationship set to be announced soon. The deal was set in stone three days ago, when Court Bauer was in Japan. However, the relationship has been in the works since Minoru Tanaka came over to work some dates for MLW in April.
The working relationship will see talent from each company cross over to tour for the other promotion, with the site reporting that MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will be the first talent to journey to NOAH. The deal will let MLW and NOAH talent have additional dates, and give the talent a chance to grow and improve.
