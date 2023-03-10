MLW Reportedly Hasn’t Heard From REELZ About Their Status

It was previously reported, there are rumors that MLW Underground is set to end on REELZ after ten weeks, although REELZ stated no decision had been made about the show. The issue is that the channel signed a deal to have a live feed on Peacock, which is ongoing and does not include MLW. WWE has exclusivity with Peacock for wrestling content.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that MLW has not heard from REELZ regarding their status on the network. MLW has previously claimed in their amended lawsuit against WWE that they’re at risk of losing the REELZ deal due to the Peacock exclusivity. REELZ is also no longer promoting MLW, at least partially became they can’t with the live feed on Peacock. MLW Underground had been steadily growing an audience on REELZ, but the numbers dropped right around the same time the promotion did.

The company’s contract with REELZ means they are exclusive with them for a major cable station and can’t negotiate with anyone else until that deal is done.