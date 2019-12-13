MLW Reportedly in Talks With Streaming Service

– MLW is reportedly in talks with a streaming service that could potentially have a big impact on the company’s future. The WON reports that the company is in meetings this week, which could be in relation to said service.

The site notes that with most of the big wrestling companys in WWE, AEW, and NJPW all on services (either their own or, in AEW’s case, Turner’s), most remaining companies are not big enough to attract the sports streaming services out there despite their being potential value to them. However, ESPN+ and DAZN both air the MMA companies PFL and Combate Americas, and MLW has the potential to have their level of value to a service.

The report did not note which service MLW has been in talks with.