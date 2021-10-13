MLW Reportedly Planning Babyface Turn, Monster Heel Push

A new report has some details on planned creative directions for MLW going forward for some of its big stars. PWInsider reports that MLW is planning to turn former World Champion Jacob Fatu babyface, which has been a long-term plan since before the pandemic. Fatu lost the World Title to Alexander Hammerstone at MLW Fightland, which airs last Thursday on Vice TV.

The report also says there are plans to push Mads Krugger as the new monster heel, noting that Krugger has been training with AJ Styles.

Finally, Alex Kane is set to be in line for a push. Court Bauer reportedly believes Kane will be a big star and has made Kane a personal project.