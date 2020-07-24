wrestling / News

MLW Reportedly Planning To Go Live Again In December

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Chris DeJoseph MLW Underground

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan is MLW is to resume live shows in December, depending on how the pandemic goes. The first live show would likely be held in Philadelphia. Court Bauer has previously said that MLW will not be back until it’s safe to do so. In the absence of live events during the pandemic, the company has been running classic content on BeIN Sports instead of Fusion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading