MLW Reportedly Sent Cease and Desist to WWE Over Contacting Talent For RAW 30

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW sent a cease and desist letter to WWE over contacting its talent to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW. While it’s unknown which contracted wrestlers WWE reached out to, it’s possible they wanted members of the Anoa’i and Fatu families. The company had planned a segment with multiple generations of the Bloodline before it was changed.

Court Bauer reportedly told talent to have WWE contact the company directly about having their talent appear. He didn’t say whether or not MLW would have allowed it. WWE never contacted MLW and the segment was cancelled anyway.