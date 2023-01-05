wrestling / News

MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA

January 5, 2023
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon.

The report notes that the deal has been in the works since at least early November and that MLW is said to be very high on AKIRA as a talent.

