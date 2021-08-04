MLW Reportedly Signs Deal For Azteca Underground Spinoff Series

MLW is expanding its Azteca Underground storyline into its own show, reportedly signing a deal for a new weekly series. Wrestling Inc reports that the company has signed a new deal for a show tentatively called MLW Azteca that will premiere this fall.

The home of the new show has yet to be revealed, though more details are expected soon. The new series will feature a different roster than that seen on MLW Fusion and the deal has apparently been in the works for nearly a year.

MLW is set to premiere a four-part miniseries called MLW Fusion: ALPHA later this month.