MLW Reportedly Talking With ‘Tier 1’ Networks About Potential Deal

MLW has been providing new programming since its return back in November, and the company is heavily promoting tomorrow’s Kings of Colosseum show. However, it appears the company is also working on another big development that could impact its long-term future.

Fightful Select reports that MLW founder Court Bauer confirmed that MLW is currently in the process of speaking with “tier 1” networks regarding a potential deal.

Bauer didn’t offer any specifics regarding what the deal would entail, but he reportedly did mention that any new deal would include content additional to MLW Fusion.

The promotion currently airs programming on beIN Sports, DAZN, and Fubo, with Fightful noting that Bauer specifically mentioned beIN Sports as a long-term partner.