MLW Reportedly Trying To Get on Amazon Prime

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling Image Credit: MLW

Fightful Select reports that MLW is said to be working on getting their programming on Reelz on Amazon Prime. MLW Underground has performed well on Reelz, with episode three getting the highest viewership yet.

Sources in MLW claimed that there were other metrics that added around 40,000 to what was reported, which was 97,000.

