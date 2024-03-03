MLW Reportedly Turned Away Fans For First Time Ever At Intimidation Games

According to a new report by PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc), there was so much demand for tickets at MLW Intimidation Games that fans had to be turned away at the door. The event was sold out, which is the first time that’s happened in MLW history. The event took place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on Thursday.

MLW was said to be very happy with the news and gave credit to Matt Riddle’s star power. Riddle was also the most over person on the show, as he defended the NJPW World Television title against Bad Dude Tito.

The report notes that MLW founder Court Bauer has been more focused on booking and the inclusion of CMLL star Mistico. Mistico defeated Rocky Romero for the MLW World Middleweight title at the event. Riddle and the CMLL stars were also part of the “Once Upon a Time in New York” taping that same day. It airs on YouTube on March 16.