MLW Reschedules Chicago Event to November

MLW had an event in June set for Chicago, but that show has been rescheduled to later this year. The company announced on Friday that the planned June 5th event at Cicero Stadium will now take place on November 6th.

The full announcement reads:

MLW reschedules Chicago event for Nov. 6

Major League Wrestling today announced its June 5 event in Chicago at Cicero Stadium has been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date is Saturday November 6 at Cicero Stadium.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the new date of November 6.

If you wish to purchase tickets for the November 6 card, you can do so now at: MLWgo.com.

We wish you all continued health during these trying times and look forward to seeing you back at the matches soon. In the meantime, we invite you join us this Wednesday as MLW returns with all new episodes of MLW FUSION at 7pm ET. You can learn more on how and where to watch at: https://mlw.com/where-to-watch/.