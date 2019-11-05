wrestling / News
MLW Returning to Chicago in February 2020
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that the promotion will be returning to Chicago in February of next year. MLW will be taping a new episode of FUSION on February 29 at Cicero Stadium. You can check out the full announcement below. Tickets for the event are now on sale.
Tickets on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m. for MLW’s February 29 return to Chicago featuring a FUSION TV taping
Tickets on sale Thursday November 14 10 a.m. CST at MLWtickets.com
CHICAGO – Major League Wrestling® (“MLW”) will return to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium Saturday night February 29 for MLW: Intimidation Games 2020: a global FUSION TV taping.
Tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWTickets.com. Tickets start at $10.
The event will feature championship title fights and MLW’s top ranked fighting athletes. Scheduled to appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor
World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs
The Hart Foundation
CONTRA Unit
Salina de la Renta
Low Ki
LA Park
The Dynasty
Mance Warner
Zeda Zhang
Konnan
Injustice
El Hijo de LA Park
Gino “El Intocable” Medina
Plus more!
