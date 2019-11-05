MLW Returning to Chicago in February 2020

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that the promotion will be returning to Chicago in February of next year. MLW will be taping a new episode of FUSION on February 29 at Cicero Stadium. You can check out the full announcement below. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Tickets on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m. for MLW’s February 29 return to Chicago featuring a FUSION TV taping

Tickets on sale Thursday November 14 10 a.m. CST at MLWtickets.com

CHICAGO – Major League Wrestling® (“MLW”) will return to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium Saturday night February 29 for MLW: Intimidation Games 2020: a global FUSION TV taping.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWTickets.com. Tickets start at $10.

The event will feature championship title fights and MLW’s top ranked fighting athletes. Scheduled to appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs

The Hart Foundation

CONTRA Unit

Salina de la Renta

Low Ki

LA Park

The Dynasty

Mance Warner

Zeda Zhang

Konnan

Injustice

El Hijo de LA Park

Gino “El Intocable” Medina

Plus more!