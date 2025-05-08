MLW Returning to Chicago in November With Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will return to Chicago on November 15 with MLW Lucha Apocalypto at Cicero Stadium.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce its return to Chicago on Saturday, November 15 for MLW Lucha Apocalypto, live from Cicero Stadium.

Following the overwhelming success of MLW’s last three sold-out events in Chicago, MLW is bringing another action-packed, lucha spectacular back to one of its hottest markets.

As a special thank you to Chicago’s passionate wrestling community for their continued support, tickets for MLW Lucha Apocalypto will start at just $10.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 14 at 10am CT at http://www.LuchaTickets.com. With previous events selling out in advance, fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats for what promises to be another unforgettable night.

MLW Lucha Apocalypto will showcase the very best of Major League Wrestling along with world-class luchadores from the legendary CMLL, all under one roof at Cicero Stadium for a night of explosive matchups, fierce rivalries, and surprises.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the spectacle live in Chicago!