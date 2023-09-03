MLW News: Return Planned For Tonight’s Fury Road, Note On PPV Timing

– MLW is reportedly set to stage a return on tonight’s Fury Road PPV. PWInsider reports that Sunday’s FITE+ event will feature a “major return” as the guest for the Sessions With MSL segment that has been announced.

Details on who the return will be are not yet known.

– The report also notes that Fury Road’s 6 PM ET start time was done in order to time the show so that it ends before AEW All Out goes on the air. As has been noted, there are other matches after the PPV that will be taped for MLW Fusion.