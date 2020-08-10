wrestling / News

MLW News: Update on Return Plans, MLW Underground Card

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that MLW is working on plans to return to in-ring action, with an empty arena environment being likely.

PWInsider also reports that MLW will be returning to its weekend programming on BeIN Sport this Saturday after being preempted for the last few weeks. Scheduled for MLW Underground TV this weekend:

* Chris Daniels & Dick Togo & Ikuto Hidaka vs. Los Maximos & Quiet Storm
* C.W. Anderson vs. Devon Storm (aka Crowbar)

